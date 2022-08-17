Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $460,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $102,439,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 22,481.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 451,208 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.81. The stock has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

