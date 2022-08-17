Missouri Trust & Investment Co Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $34,793,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.18. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.52. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

