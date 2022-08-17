Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 175 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,450. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

