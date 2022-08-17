Missouri Trust & Investment Co Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.30. 8,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,576. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.79 and a 200 day moving average of $266.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

