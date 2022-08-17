Missouri Trust & Investment Co Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.64. 825,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,119,092. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

