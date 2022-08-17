Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 410 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in General Motors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in General Motors by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

NYSE GM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. 227,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,714,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

