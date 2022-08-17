Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 75 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,817. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

