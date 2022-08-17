Mizuho Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $290.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.10.
Autodesk Price Performance
ADSK opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.45. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Autodesk
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Further Reading
