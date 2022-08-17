Mizuho Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $290.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.10.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.45. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

