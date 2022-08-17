MMOCoin Market Cap Tops $44,208.54 (MMO)

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 67.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 45% against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $44,208.54 and approximately $87.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

