Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.26 and last traded at $178.58. Approximately 56,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,703,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Moderna Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.51.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total value of $864,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,796,380.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,492,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,796,380.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,056 shares of company stock valued at $86,834,844. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Moderna by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Moderna by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,845,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

