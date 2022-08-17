Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.26 and last traded at $178.58. Approximately 56,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,703,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.
Moderna Stock Down 5.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.51.
Insider Transactions at Moderna
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total value of $864,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,796,380.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,492,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,796,380.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,056 shares of company stock valued at $86,834,844. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Moderna by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Moderna by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,845,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.