Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COIN. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Redburn Partners cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 3.59.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

