Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on COIN. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Redburn Partners cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.19.
Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 3.59.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
