Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $284,000 Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of PFF opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

