Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

