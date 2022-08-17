Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 431 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,970,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 60,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000.

PRF stock opened at $164.89 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $176.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.98 and its 200-day moving average is $161.56.

