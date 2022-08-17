Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $551.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.41.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

