Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 936 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WFC opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

