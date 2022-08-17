Monolith (TKN) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Monolith (TKN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0886 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $539.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

