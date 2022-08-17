Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 5,255 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BlackLine worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

BL stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.22. 48,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

