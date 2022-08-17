Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 89,864 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 255.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,864 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories comprises approximately 2.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 65,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $376,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,138,000 after acquiring an additional 41,516 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 118.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 3.1 %

SLAB stock traded down $4.46 on Wednesday, hitting $140.08. 2,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,156. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.52 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

