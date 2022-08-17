Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 22,009 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises approximately 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Chart Industries worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

GTLS stock traded down $11.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.74. 9,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,923. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.83. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $214.14. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

