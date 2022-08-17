Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,483 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for about 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE HPP traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,502. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -80.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -526.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

