Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $22,866,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $18,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $12,817,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.70. 75,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

