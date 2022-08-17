Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,182 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 201.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macerich alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Macerich Stock Down 2.2 %

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 66,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,069. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.