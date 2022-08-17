Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.52% of BioLife Solutions worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 543,914 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 163,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 77,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 6.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. 13,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,401. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.99.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,602 shares of company stock valued at $330,022 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

