Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Terex worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 375,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Terex by 37.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 48.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 851,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,369,000 after acquiring an additional 278,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,653. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

