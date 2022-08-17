Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,615 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 190,581 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,242,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,716,000 after purchasing an additional 193,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,092,000 after buying an additional 934,160 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,225,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,888,000 after buying an additional 1,877,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,117,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after buying an additional 809,522 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,682. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

