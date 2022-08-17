Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Moody’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Moody’s has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Moody’s to earn $11.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $322.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.88 and its 200 day moving average is $307.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.83.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Moody’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

