Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASO. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $48.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

