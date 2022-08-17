Morgan Stanley Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $83.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MET. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.91.

NYSE:MET opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. MetLife has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $430,368,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

