Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12,675.00

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as £126.75 ($153.15) and last traded at £129 ($155.87), with a volume of 356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £128.50 ($155.27).

Mountview Estates Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £502.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,862.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 102.53 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £133.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of £134.98.

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a GBX 250 ($3.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.22%.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

