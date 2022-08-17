MovieBloc Hits Market Cap of $66.01 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $66.01 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

