MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives $67.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFFGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

