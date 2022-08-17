Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.7 %

MWA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 655,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.37.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $985,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

