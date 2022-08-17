Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Insider Buys £719.04 in Stock

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) insider David Hardie acquired 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,284 ($15.51) per share, for a total transaction of £719.04 ($868.83).

Murray International Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON MYI traded down GBX 16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,262 ($15.25). 202,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,090. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,238.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Murray International Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,038 ($12.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,326 ($16.02).

Murray International Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

