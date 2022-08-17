NaaS Technology (NAAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 22nd.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAAS opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.67. NaaS Technology has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NaaS Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of NaaS Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

