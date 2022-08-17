National Bank Financial Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$188.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$182.00 to C$188.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSPOF. Raymond James dropped their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.50.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSPOF stock remained flat at $123.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 89 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.49.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

