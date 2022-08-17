National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 6th

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.5% per year over the last three years. National CineMedia has a dividend payout ratio of 171.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 171.4%.

National CineMedia Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

