NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 25th

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, August 25th. The 13-14 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th.

RBSPF stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

