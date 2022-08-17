Navcoin One Day Volume Reaches $21,062.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $21,062.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001516 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,132,228 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

