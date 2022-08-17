Nayda Rivera Sells 10,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,681.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nayda Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 27th, Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 25th, Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 2,234,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,750. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 700.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

