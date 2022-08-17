Neblio (NEBL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $162,576.00

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $13.30 million and $162,576.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00024203 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017127 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005224 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,405,268 coins and its circulating supply is 19,345,723 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

