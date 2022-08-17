Needham & Company LLC Trims Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Target Price to $6.50

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.23% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Allot Communications to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allot Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Allot Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. 57 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,222. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a market cap of $166.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLT. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Allot Communications by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading

