NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76.00

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. NeoWorld Cash has a total market cap of $50,129.95 and $76.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NeoWorld Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,361.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00128786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066699 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Coin Profile

NeoWorld Cash is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io. NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here. NeoWorld Cash’s official message board is blog.neoworld.io. The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech.

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

