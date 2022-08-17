Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.97. Approximately 10,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 92,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Neptune Wellness Solutions to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, MaxSimil, and NurturMe brands.
