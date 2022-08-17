NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down to $11.18

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $10.75. NerdWallet shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 99 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,267.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $38,260.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 162,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,763.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 389,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,267.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $166,447 over the last ninety days. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 762.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.