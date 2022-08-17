NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down to $11.18

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $10.75. NerdWallet shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 99 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.
NerdWallet Stock Down 3.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of NerdWallet
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 762.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NerdWallet Company Profile
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NerdWallet (NRDS)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.