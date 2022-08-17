Nerva (XNV) Price Hits $0.0064

Nerva (XNV) traded up 48.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Nerva has a total market cap of $109,403.53 and $12.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,810.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.
Nerva Profile
Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nerva
