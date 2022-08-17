Nervos Network Hits Market Cap of $155.77 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $155.77 million and $2.03 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,340.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.58 or 0.07902937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00176216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023027 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00259611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00721830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00575619 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005234 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

