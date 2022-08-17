NEST Protocol Price Tops $0.0302 on Top Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $87.85 million and $4.74 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,340.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066764 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.