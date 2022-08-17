Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Trimmed by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $245.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.