Neutrino USD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $685.89 million and $2.25 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 693,988,805 coins and its circulating supply is 693,988,201 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

